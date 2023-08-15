Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s highway crashes on the rise: Here’s what’s contributing to them.

Aug 15, 2023, 4:15 AM

Highway crash...

Crash on I-10 on March, 25,2023 in the far West Valley, (Twitter Photo/@AZFireAuthority)

(Twitter Photo/@AZFireAuthority)

Taylor Tasler's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR TASLER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX The number of crashes on Arizona highways is up, but the top contributing factors remain the same.  

In 2022, there were 36,907 collisions on state highways compared to 2021 when there were 30,894 collisions, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s annual report.  

The report found speed, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes are the top three contributing factors to collisions in the state.  

RELATED STORIES

“The number one reason that people get involved freeway crashes in unsafe lane changes,” DPS Spokesman Bart Graves said. “They’re not looking in their mirrors, they’re not doing so safely and that’s how collisions occur. 

Graves told KTAR News 92.3 FM the department sees a lot of crashes involving motorcyclists.  

“A lot of them involve passenger vehicles that are changing lanes and do not see the motorcyclist there and that often causes a serious injury or fatal crash,” Graves said.  

Crashes rise as Arizona’s population grows

Graves adds the number of crashes happening on the roads continues to grow every year.  

“Frankly there’s more traffic in Arizona, there’s more people moving here, there’s more cars on the roadway,” Graves said.  

“There’s an enormous amount of commercial vehicle traffic, tractortrailer rigs passing through the state competing for lane space with passenger vehicles.” 

Between 2021 and 2022 the state had a 19.4% increase in crashes on the highways.  

The department recommends checking your blind spots when driving and adjusting your speed when getting ready to change lanes.  

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. 

In Arizona, it is illegal to talk or test on a cellphone while driving unless the device is in hands-free mode. 25% of all car crashes involve some form of distraction and nearly 75% of drivers use their phones while driving.  

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cooling center sign in front of church door as Phoenix experiences historic heat...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County asking for public feedback on cooling center features

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is asking for public feedback as it looks for ways to increase usage of its cooling centers.

4 hours ago

Glendale Recycling yard fire...

KTAR.com

Glendale recycling yard fire contained but firefighters continue to monitor

After a massive fire started Saturday at a Glendale recycling yard, firefighters are continuing to monitor the scene after its containment.

1 day ago

Apache trout...

Brandon Gray

US Fish and Wildlife proposes removal of Arizona’s state fish from threatened species list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the removal of Arizona's state fish from the List of Endangered and Threatened Species.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale cut water usage during soaring July temperatures

Despite record-breaking temperatures in July, Scottsdale cut its water usage year-over-year from 2022 by 7%.

1 day ago

Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas is a new master-planned community in Apache Junction, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer reveals 5 homebuilders for new Apache Junction master-planned community

Five homebuilders will plan and design houses for the first phase of a new master-planned community in the far East Valley, the project’s developer announced.

1 day ago

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

Sponsored Content by BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Arizona’s highway crashes on the rise: Here’s what’s contributing to them.