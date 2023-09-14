Close
Baby burro rescued after mom killed on Arizona highway

Sep 14, 2023, 4:15 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A baby burro was rescued by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers after his mother was struck and killed by a car on State Route 74 near Lake Pleasant.

On Sept. 5, a female burro and her day-old foal were on the highway when she was hit by a car. The baby survived with minor injuries and remained nearby, AZDPS said.

DPS Sergeant Roger Hansen was one of the troopers who responded to the scene. With help from the Arizona Department of Transportation, he contacted Stacie Thomas of One Step Wild Burros and Mustang Rescue in New River because he knew the young foal would not survive by itself in the wild.

Thomas agreed to take in the foal if Hansen could get him to the rescue. The trooper loaded the burro in the back of his patrol vehicle and took him to the rescue.

When the burro arrived at the rescue, he was matched with a nursing mother burro.

Officials said he quickly settled in and adjusted to his adoptive mom, and has been eating, running and playing.

He was named “Roger” by Thomas’ grandson.

One of the troopers plans to adopt Roger when he is older.

Baby burro rescued after mom killed on Arizona highway