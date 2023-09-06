Chandler, Mesa police searching for distinctively dressed suspects

This article originally appeared Oct. 26, 2015.

These two cases are completely unrelated but they do have something in common because both suspects were wearing something very distinctive.

First we head to Chandler. It’s 10 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2015. A juvenile girl is waiting at the bus stop at California Street and Pecos Road.

“A man approached and sexually assaulted the girl,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said.

The attack happened in broad daylight in a busy area so someone had to have seen something.

The suspect was thin, average height and was has black hair and a goatee.

Rothschild said you may recognize his hat.

“It was a dark baseball cap with a white logo of a moose in the center of the cap.”

Our next case involved the robbery of a CVS store at Dobson Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa. It happened at 3:30 p.m. on a busy Jan. 31, 2015.

“The suspect came in the store and grabbed some merchandise before finally approaching the cash register,” Rothschild said. “He pulled out a folding knife that had a black handle and told the clerk to give him the money.”

The suspect was last seen fleeing south from the store on foot. The clerk was unharmed.

Surveillance cameras got great pictures of the suspect: A young white male with freckles and a strawberry blonde goatee. He was dressed in black, including his backwards baseball cap and the bandana around his neck.

The left leg of his black pants was covered with images of white skulls from the knee down.

