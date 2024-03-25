Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2012 death of young man at club

Mar 25, 2024, 1:00 PM

David Santiago was killed after partying at a club in 2012.(Silent Witness and Pexels photos)...

David Santiago was killed after partying at a club in 2012.(Silent Witness and Pexels photos)

(Silent Witness and Pexels photos)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared April 25, 2016.

PHOENIX — It’s been over 11 years since a Valley mom has tried to piece together who killed her son while he was out partying at a club.

Kim Peterson said her son, 22-year-old David Santiago, was 100% into skateboarding.

Peterson said Santiago was so good at the sport that he had sponsors looking at him.

Here’s what police believe led up to Santiago’s death

Santiago was at a club called The Stratus around 1 a.m. Sunday on Nov. 25, 2012.

It’s in an industrial area near The Stack, located at Interstate 17 and McDowell Road. The club played electronic music and hosts large parties.

Phoenix Police cold case Detective J.J. Alberta said there were as many as 1,500 people at the club that night.

“Witnesses saw [Santiago] arguing with at least two men and possibly a woman,” Alberta said. “One suspect hit [Santiago] in the face and knocked him down. A second suspect stomped on his head once or twice.”

Santiago died 10 days later.

His mother said Santiago wasn’t someone to pick a fight.

“He hated people that argue and fight, so he was always trying to make them in a better mood,” she said. “He was always helping out elderly people with housework or yard stuff.”

Santiago was the baby of the family and a total mama’s boy. Kim laughs that she never thought he’d move out and that he’d probably get married and bring his wife home to live with her, too.

She wants his killers caught.

“Even if it was an accident, they need to be brought to justice,” Peterson said. “But, I don’t see it being an accident when you beat a man to death.”

Silent Witness

(Silent Witness photos)...

Jayme West

Unsolved mystery: Young woman fatally shot in Phoenix parking lot in 2011

Phoenix Police are seeking help from the public in reinvigorating a cold homicide case from 2011.

12 days ago

Pit Bull with mouth wide open....

SuElen Rivera

Public asked for help as pit bull dies after being set on fire in owner’s yard in Phoenix

The public is being asked for help in identifying a potential suspect in the savage burning of a pit bull while the dog was sleeping in Phoenix.

17 days ago

Drummond mugshot and Chandler police car....

SuElen Rivera

Chandler man arrested for exposing himself to strangers at multiple parks

A man was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to strangers at multiple Chandler parks since last year, authorities said. 

17 days ago

Caution tape at a crime screen and mugshot of a murder suspect...

KTAR.com

Police seek aid in finding Phoenix road rage suspect accused of killing 8-year-old girl

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of killing an 8-year-old girl during a Phoenix road rage in 2022.

24 days ago

Ammo and Phoenix victim...

Jayme West

Police looking for suspect in fatal 2001 Phoenix shooting

Brian Coney Adams is dead and his brother, along with the Phoenix Police Department, want to know why and who did it.

27 days ago

A man was shot and killed in northwest Phoenix on Feb. 23, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Polic...

KTAR.com

Man in early 30s shot and killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

Detectives are investigating a homicide which left a man in his early 30s dead in an apartment complex Monday morning.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Phoenix police looking for suspects in 2012 death of young man at club