PHOENIX — A fire broke out in Tempe on Monday evening at the Arizona Lithium facility, officials said.

The Tempe Fire Department said crews from Tempe, Guadalupe, Chandler and Phoenix were dispatched to 615 W. Elliot Road at around 5 p.m.

“On arrival, crews found a semi-truck located in the facility with one of its lithium-ion cell batteries on fire,” Assistant Chief Andrea Glass told KTAR News 92.3 FM via email.

“Crews were able to contain the fire to the truck with no extension to other parts of the facility.”

However, it is still an active scene as of 7:30 p.m. At this time, crews were still putting water on the truck’s lithium-ion battery to keep it cool, Glass said.

Until the truck is removed and the battery is separated and safely contained, it’s best to avoid the area.

This is where the fire occurred:

“Partners from environmental agencies, the truck manufacturer, business and fire departments are working together to make sure this is done safely,” Glass said.

There are no reported injuries so far, she said.

This is a developing story.

