PHOENIX – A 12-year-old miniature poodle named Bella is a finalist in the national Dirty Dogs Contest after going from filthy to fabulous at the Arizona Humane Society.

Bella was surrendered to the Phoenix-based shelter because of her owner’s illness. When she came in, she looked like an overused mop head with a nose – with a long, matted coat instead of a poodle’s typical perky curls.

A long overdue grooming session uncovered a bright-eyed, happy pooch under the heavy clumps of fur.

Bella was adopted soon after her glow up, but that’s not the end of her redemption story.

Voting underway in Dirty Dogs Contest

She is now one of 10 finalists in the 13th annual Dirty Dogs Contest, presented by pet grooming supply company Wahl and Greater Good Charities.

The top shelter makeovers will be determined through an online vote that runs through May 31. The contest page includes before and after photos along the stories behind each dog’s transformation.

The shelters affiliated with the top three finishers will receive a total of $15,000 in grant money, with $10,000 for the winner, $3,000 for second place and $2,000 for third place.

