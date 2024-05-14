<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PHOENIX — The 18 defendants in Arizona’s fake elector case tried “to undermine American democracy,” Attorney General Kris Mayes alleged Monday while providing an update on the case.

“The investigation is not over, so I think that’s an important point to make,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

While the proceedings within grand juries typically remain in secrecy, Mayes lauded the diligence of the specific grand jury convened for this case.

“This is a grand jury that asked questions, that was engaged. It’s, I would say, the kind of grand jury you would want to have on a case of this importance. I mean, this is a case in which we allege that there was an effort to undermine American democracy … and to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, to prevent the transfer of the presidency.”

Indictments issued for alleged fake electors and Trump allies

On April 24, the grand jury indicted Arizona’s 11 alleged fake electors along with seven associates of Donald Trump.

The Arizonans who signed falsified Electoral College documents are Kelli Ward, Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, Jacob Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Lorraine Pellegrino, Gregory Safsten and Michael Ward.

The Signing. pic.twitter.com/6gPsfqrk7T — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Jenn Ellis and Rudy Giuliani; former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows; former Trump campaign aide Mike Roman; and Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn are accused of orchestrating the conspiracy to keep Trump in office after his 2020 electoral loss to Joe Biden.

One name was notably absent from the list: Donald Trump.

“The indictment mentions the former president in several places – obviously the indictment alleges that this was a scheme to keep him in office – but I really can’t get into the reasons that he’s not indicted in this particular indictment,” Mayes said.

What’s next in the Arizona fake elector case?

The initial court appearance for most of the defendants has been set for May 21, though Eastman is set to appear on Friday, Mayes said.

“There are a number of defendants who live out of state, so they could ask the court for a virtual appearance, and certainly we would not oppose that. At the initial appearance, these defendants will have their photo taken and their fingerprints taken,” Mayes explained.

Mayes added that it’s uncertain whether all 18 individuals named in the indictment will be prosecuted in the same trial. No trial date has been set.

“We’re going to allow the justice system to take the time that it needs and we will see this case work its way through the justice system,” Mayes said.

If convicted, the defendants could possibly face prison time.

