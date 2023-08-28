Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale proposing limits to short-term rentals, wants issue on 2024 Arizona Legislature agenda

Aug 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

airbnb short term rental...

In this photo illustration an Airbnb logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen in Chania, Greece on August 25, 2023. (Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Scottsdale wants to reclaim neighborhoods from short-term rentals.

The city issued three proposals aiming to reduce the number of short-term rentals in area neighborhoods, according to a press release Thursday.

The proposals were delivered to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns in hopes they would become part of the legislative agenda for the 2024 Arizona Legislative session.

Within the last year, some Valley cities have changed rules for short-term rental owners.

RELATED STORIES

Among the rules include obtaining a license for each property from the city, organizing sex offender and background checks on booking guests and having liability insurance.

What are the three proposals?

Scottsdale is asking the Arizona Legislature to change state law so the cities can cap the total number of short-term rentals in their community and limit the density of short-term rentals in specified areas. Lastly, the city wants to establish separation requirements between short-term rentals.

The city said the proposals were created to return to the quality of life that Scottsdale neighborhoods enjoyed before the city’s previous ban on short-term rentals was pre-empted by the legislature.

“Scottsdale neighborhoods have been shattered by short-term rentals, which are commercial businesses in residential zoned areas. Our residents are clamoring for peace and quiet, free from late-night disruptions and party house annoyances – we want our neighborhoods back,” Mayor David D. Ortega said in a press release.

“We ask that the legislature restore local control so each municipality can determine appropriate limits and guidelines.”

The proposals will be heard by the Resolutions Committee at the league’s annual conference on Aug. 29.

