PHOENIX — Tempe city leaders revoked a short-term rental property license after a dangerous party incident earlier this year. The suspension took effect this week, according to city officials.

Authorities first started investigating the short-term rental property when shots rang out at a party on May 21.

People who were renting the home near Warner Road and McClintock Drive were throwing a party, according to a Friday announcement.

Although the gunshots didn’t injure anyone, officials tried to revoke the property’s license through the Tempe Municipal Court shortly after the incident, officials said.

“Neighborhood safety is critically important,” Tempe Deputy City Manager Tom Duensing said in a statement.

A March city ordinance requires every homeowner who plans to rent out their homes for short periods of time to renew a city license each year, officials said.

The person who owns the rental property where shots rang out won’t be able to get a short-term rental license until May 21, 2024, according to officials.

“Tempe enforced our ordinance to preserve quality of life for our residents,” Duensing said.

