Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe suspends home’s short-term rental property license after May party shooting

Aug 18, 2023, 4:00 PM

short-term rental property license Tempe...

(City of Tempe Photo)

(City of Tempe Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tempe city leaders revoked a short-term rental property license after a dangerous party incident earlier this year. The suspension took effect this week, according to city officials.

Authorities first started investigating the short-term rental property when shots rang out at a party on May 21.

People who were renting the home near Warner Road and McClintock Drive were throwing a party, according to a Friday announcement.

RELATED STORIES

Although the gunshots didn’t injure anyone, officials tried to revoke the property’s license through the Tempe Municipal Court shortly after the incident, officials said.

“Neighborhood safety is critically important,” Tempe Deputy City Manager Tom Duensing said in a statement.

A March city ordinance requires every homeowner who plans to rent out their homes for short periods of time to renew a city license each year, officials said.

The person who owns the rental property where shots rang out won’t be able to get a short-term rental license until May 21, 2024, according to officials.

“Tempe enforced our ordinance to preserve quality of life for our residents,” Duensing said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Arizona DPS Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona DPS service dog Fallon dies after battle with cancer

Fallon, a 9-year-old Arizona Department of Public Safety service dog, has died after a battle with cancer.

16 hours ago

File photo headshots of Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema. Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about h...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s Sinema, Kelly accuse Biden administration of misallocating border funds

Arizona's U.S. senators aren't happy about how the Biden administration is spending $800 million in funding earmarked for a new border support program.

16 hours ago

Nikola Corp. is recalling 209 of its Tre battery-electric trucks following an investigation that fo...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Nikola recalls battery-electric trucks following fire investigation

Nikola Corp. is recalling 209 of its Tre battery-electric trucks after a third-party investigation found that a coolant leak in a battery pack sparked a fire at the company's Phoenix headquarters in June.

16 hours ago

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor cited health issues while suspending her congressional campa...

Kevin Stone

Laura Pastor drops out race for Arizona congressional seat once held by father

Phoenix City Councilwoman Laura Pastor withdrew from the race for the congressional seat once held by her late father, citing health issues.

16 hours ago

This National Weather Service graphic shows the Hurricane Hilary rainfall forecast through Wednesda...

Kevin Stone

Weather experts disagree on how much Hurricane Hilary will impact Phoenix area

The unusually powerful Pacific storm moving north off Mexico's coast will probably bring rain to metro Phoenix this weekend.

16 hours ago

feet pictured in front of caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police seek driver of SUV involved in fatal west Phoenix hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix earlier this week.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Tempe suspends home’s short-term rental property license after May party shooting