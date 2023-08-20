Daily high stays below 100 degrees for the 1st time since mid-June

PHOENIX — The first of a few cool days is here for Phoenix, as the temperature didn’t break 100 degrees for the first time in 67 days on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees, the lowest high since June 13 when it was 96. The temperature in the morning was 87 degrees. That’s still high for the average for the date, but was only up three degrees according to the NWS.

The low temperature this morning was three degrees above normal. Lows across the metro ranged from 84-87°F and mid to upper 70s further west across the Yuma and El Centro area. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/xyhnT06St8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

Hurricane Hilary is moving its way through the Pacific Ocean, bringing cooler temperatures and rainfall to Arizona and the Valley, in particular.

On Friday, the temperature dipped to 105 degrees, which was the coolest max temperature since June 23, when it was 103 degrees.

Potential flooding in Arizona

Flooding from potential rains is still a concern for the Valley and the rest of Arizona.

Because of the reach of Hilary, which as of Saturday afternoon was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, the greater Valley region could receive between a quarter- and half-inch of rain this weekend.

309pm: Flooding potential increases Sunday as a weakened form of Hurricane Hilary moves through (focused over CA). The map shows the potential for excessive rain from 5am Sunday through 5am Monday. Note, localized heavy rain can occur even in the green areas (2) #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/qmS1vZVsd9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 19, 2023

The southern portion of the state and metro Phoenix are considered a “marginal” risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance, while the northern and western part of the state are at “slight,” which means the chances are at least 15%.

