Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Daily high stays below 100 degrees for the 1st time since mid-June

Aug 19, 2023, 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

Cloudy weather...

(Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The first of a few cool days is here for Phoenix, as the temperature didn’t break 100 degrees for the first time in 67 days on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees, the lowest high since June 13 when it was 96. The temperature in the morning was 87 degrees. That’s still high for the average for the date, but was only up three degrees according to the NWS.

Hurricane Hilary is moving its way through the Pacific Ocean, bringing cooler temperatures and rainfall to Arizona and the Valley, in particular.

On Friday, the temperature dipped to 105 degrees, which was the coolest max temperature since June 23, when it was 103 degrees.

RELATED STORIES

Potential flooding in Arizona

Flooding from potential rains is still a concern for the Valley and the rest of Arizona.

Because of the reach of Hilary, which as of Saturday afternoon was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, the greater Valley region could receive between a quarter- and half-inch of rain this weekend.

The southern portion of the state and metro Phoenix are considered a “marginal” risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance, while the northern and western part of the state are at “slight,” which means the chances are at least 15%.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

most pet-friendly city...

Serena O'Sullivan

Study ranks Scottsdale as the nation’s most pet-friendly city

Personal finance website WalletHub released a study that pinpointed Scottsdale as the most pet-friendly city in the United States.

20 hours ago

Officer involved shooting Glendale...

KTAR.com

Police investigating death of 2-month-old girl in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating the death of a two-month-old female infant. The investigation is ongoing.

20 hours ago

(Photo by ADOT)....

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed near New River

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed near New River, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

20 hours ago

Cirque du Soleil....

KTAR.com

Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show is slated to return to Phoenix

'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil is returning to Phoenix for a second year this December after a successful run in 2022.

20 hours ago

Smallmouth bass...

Alex Weiner

National Park Service to deploy chemical treatment to kill invasive fish near Grand Canyon

The National Park Service will use an EPA-approved fish piscicide in attempts to remove invasive species from the Colorado River.

20 hours ago

patrol car in roadway in front of yellow tape...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead underwater in Phoenix apartment bathtub

Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman, whom firefighters found dead in an apartment bathtub on Friday.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Daily high stays below 100 degrees for the 1st time since mid-June