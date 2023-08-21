PHOENIX — A judge sentenced an Arizona man on Tuesday to five years in prison for allegedly smuggling almost 50 firearms from the United States to Mexico.

Victor Coronado, Jr., 40, of Tucson, pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle goods out of the U.S, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Authorities said he was the leader of a firearm smuggling conspiracy from Oct. 2019 to July 2020.

Specifically, Coronado tried to smuggle 49 assault rifles and high-capacity semi-automatic pistols into Mexico, the office said.

He and his co-conspirators misled firearms dealers they bought the weapons for and gave money to other to buy the firearms, authorities said.

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced him to exactly 60 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. After that, he’ll face three years of supervised release.

