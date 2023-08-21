Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to prison for smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico

Aug 21, 2023, 4:00 AM

smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A judge sentenced an Arizona man on Tuesday to five years in prison for allegedly smuggling almost 50 firearms from the United States to Mexico.

Victor Coronado, Jr., 40, of Tucson, pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle goods out of the U.S, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Authorities said he was the leader of a firearm smuggling conspiracy from Oct. 2019 to July 2020.

RELATED STORIES

Specifically, Coronado tried to smuggle 49 assault rifles and high-capacity semi-automatic pistols into Mexico, the office said.

He and his co-conspirators misled firearms dealers they bought the weapons for and gave money to other to buy the firearms, authorities said.

United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez sentenced him to exactly 60 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. After that, he’ll face three years of supervised release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

future commerce corridor in north Surprise approved...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise plans to rezone 75 acres of land for commercial development near US 60

Real estate developers should know about a future commerce corridor in north Surprise, which the city approved on Aug. 15.

1 day ago

sweltering temperatures...

Associated Press

Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records

Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

1 day ago

Bees sting Sun City maintenance worker...

Serena O'Sullivan

Bees sting Sun City maintenance worker over 2,000 times, fire officials say

Bees stung a Sun City maintenance worker stung 2,000 times on Saturday, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

1 day ago

free home energy kits to low-income Tempe families...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe gives 48 free home energy kits to low-income families amid sky-high summer energy bills

Forty-eight Tempe families who have been struggling to pay their energy bills got free home energy kits from city officials last week.

1 day ago

Tropical Storm Hilary path California Arizona 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Flooding risks from Tropical Storm Hilary trigger evacuation order near Lake Mead

The National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Hilary to Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday morning, but the storm triggered an evacuation.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix drag race causes accident leaving one person dead, four hospitalized

Two vehicles engaged in a drag race crashed Saturday night leaving one person dead, four others hospitalized.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Arizona man sentenced to prison for smuggling around 50 firearms to Mexico