Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Task force arrests 88, seizes over 9,000 fentanyl pills in two-week southern Arizona operation

Aug 3, 2023, 4:00 PM

FBI Phoenix Office (Facebook Photo/FBI Phoenix Division)

(Facebook Photo/FBI Phoenix Division)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Law enforcement arrested 88 people in a massive two-week operation in Southern Arizona, the FBI Phoenix office announced Monday.

Operation Clean House, organized by the FBI’s Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, arrested multiple violent offenders throughout Pima County. The operation ran from July 18-28, authorities said.

Out of the arrests made, four were homicide suspects. Over 9,000 fentanyl pills were seized and 10 firearms were seized in the operation.

What is the Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force?

The SAVCGTF was created in 2020 and was designed to take advantage of the combined resources of several agencies. It also provides the foundation for addressing significant violent crime and gang violence in Southern Arizona, according to the FBI.

RELATED STORIES

The task force includes agents and officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Tucson Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection-OFfice of Professional Responsibility, U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Arizona and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Operation Clean House was a collaborative effort

Local, state and federal agencies assisted the FBI with the operation including the U.S. Marshals, Pima County Sherriff’s Department, Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham police departments.

“This operation underscores our invaluable partnerships with law enforcement, and these collaborative efforts will continue to benefit Arizona as we work to eradicate violent criminals in our communities,” Akil Davis, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Office, said in a press release.

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said violent crime in Tucson is going down. The numbers are not as low as they could be, he said.

“Collaborative law enforcement efforts like this one developed through the Public Safety Partnership (PSP) program are playing a pivotal role in helping to make our community safer,” Kasmar said in the release.

“City of Tucson leadership is grateful for the regional public safety effort and many active community partners that are all contributing to a safer Tucson.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

john hildago phoenix az...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for man last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday for a 67-year-old Phoenix man last seen in the area of Cave Creek and Sweetwater Avenue.

19 hours ago

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan...

Brandon Gray

Here’s the latest on the DOJ investigation into the Phoenix Police Department

After months of negotiating ways to share law enforcement information with the federal government, the city of Phoenix said they have turned over thousands of police bodycam videos and documents for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the department.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

Mesa armed robbery suspect dead after being shot by police officer

An armed robbery suspect died after being shot by a police officer in Mesa on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

19 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Surprise man sentenced to 25 years in prison for luring 15-year-old over Snapchat

A Surprise man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after luring a 15-year-old girl for sexual activity through social media app Snapchat.

19 hours ago

road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Westbound Interstate 10 reopens near Tonopah after crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tonopah were closed Thursday for about two hours due to a crash, transportation officials said.

19 hours ago

(Idaho Department of Corrections and Getty Images)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Arizona mentioned in Trump indictment, Vallow Daybell sentenced

Arizona's News Roundup this week dives into the latest Trump indictment, the sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell and more.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Task force arrests 88, seizes over 9,000 fentanyl pills in two-week southern Arizona operation