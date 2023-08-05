(Photo via U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona)

PHOENIX – Deputies with the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught a California woman driving with over 100 pounds of drugs in late June, according to a Friday announcement.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said 34-year-old Martha Angulo was indicted last week on drug possession.

Troopers caught her on on June 29 while she was driving on Interstate 8 in Yuma County, the announcement said.

A DPS trooper stopped her while she was driving. They found 90 hidden packages inside Angulo’s vehicle, the announcement said.

California woman could face hefty prison sentence

Official field tests found those packages were full of both methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Both of those counts come with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the announcement.

On top of that, these counts also carry a fine of up to $1 million, along with a lifetime of supervised release.

Angulo allegedly had 112.8 pounds of meth, along with almost 3 pounds of cocaine. Angulo, who is from the city of Torrance, planned to distribute both drugs in Arizona, the announcement claims.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.