PHOENIX — Jurassic World will come to life with its live action-packed show this weekend at the Footprint Center.

Jurassic World Live Tour will have life-sized dinosaurs, heroes and villains. The show will feature stunts and action-packed fight scenes.

The live show will have more than 20 characters including nine dinosaurs: the T. rex, Blue the Raptor, triceratops, pteranodons and baby stegosaurus.

The event will take place from July 28-30 with one show on Friday, three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Tickets start at $25 and they include a Preshow Experience where attendees can see and take photos with Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close.

Feld Entertainment produces the show.

The company’s properties include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney on Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live! and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience.

