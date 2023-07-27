Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Jurassic World Live Tour: Get ready for action-packed show at Footprint Center this weekend

Jul 27, 2023, 4:05 AM

Jurassic World Live...

Cast members rehearse during a behind-the-scene preview of the Jurassic World Live Tour show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The behind-the-scene preview of the making of the Jurassic World Live Tour show was presented here on Friday. The show will be held here from May 19 to May 28. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

(Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Jurassic World will come to life with its live action-packed show this weekend at the Footprint Center.

Jurassic World Live Tour will have life-sized dinosaurs, heroes and villains. The show will feature stunts and action-packed fight scenes.

RELATED STORIES

The live show will have more than 20 characters including nine dinosaurs: the T. rex, Blue the Raptor, triceratops, pteranodons and baby stegosaurus.

The event will take place from July 28-30 with one show on Friday, three on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Tickets start at $25 and they include a Preshow Experience where attendees can see and take photos with Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close.

Feld Entertainment produces the show.

The company’s properties include Monster Jam, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney on Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live! and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

cars are seen in a stormy arizona night on the street...

KTAR.com

Thousands lose power, parts of metro Phoenix get rain in first monsoon storm of season

The Valley saw its first monsoon storm of the season Wednesday night, as rain, dust and heavy winds swept across the area, knocking out power for thousands of residents.

7 hours ago

People seeking shelter from the heat rest at the First Congregational United Church of Christ cooli...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area trails last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths, but investigations surge

Despite the ongoing wave of excessive heat, metro Phoenix is trailing last year’s pace for heat-associated deaths. But the number of cases under investigation is surging.

7 hours ago

Food...

Brandon Gray

Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returning with over 80 establishments participating

The 10-day Fall Arizona Restaurant Week is returning this September.

7 hours ago

Chandler City Hall...

Brandon Gray

New food hall, entertainment space coming to downtown Chandler

The city of Chandler has started the development phase for a new dining hall space on a  downtown property at the southwest corner of Chicago and Oregon streets.

7 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Ave.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man who suffers from medical conditions which may become exaggerated in extreme heat.

1 day ago

Police tape...

KTAR.com

Man dead after being stuck by semi-truck at Buckeye Fry’s grocery store parking lot

A elderly man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday in the parking lot of a Fry's Food Store in Buckeye.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Jurassic World Live Tour: Get ready for action-packed show at Footprint Center this weekend