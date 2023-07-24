PHOENIX — Authorities issued evacuation orders Sunday for a small community east of Prescott as firefighters battled the Racetrack Fire.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation “GO” order shortly after 7 p.m. for residents in Cherry in the area of Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads.

Cherry is about 32 miles east of Prescott.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the lightning-caused Racetrack Fire had grown to 500 acres.

For #YavapaiCounty residents impacted by the #GrapevineFire or #RacetrackFire our Call Center will be open at 8 am. And you can check evacuation status at https://t.co/5uYusmEd2y pic.twitter.com/sX74WNucen — Yavapai_County_OEM (@YavapaiOEM) July 24, 2023

Nearby Grapevine Fire places residents on alert

The lightning-caused Grapevine Fire sparked Saturday on Mingus Mountain, about 30 miles northeast of Prescott.

Authorities placed White Horse Ranch residents on “SET” status around 7 p.m. Sunday, indicating the need to be prepared and ready to evacuate immediately.

As of Monday morning, the Grapevine Fire had grown to approximately 400 acres. Outflow winds from nearby thunderstorms pushed the fire to the west, increasing its size from 140 acres on Sunday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and areas along Interstate 17.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.