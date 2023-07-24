Close
Evacuation order issued as wildfire burns in northern Arizona

Jul 23, 2023, 8:27 PM | Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 9:38 am

PHOENIX — Authorities issued evacuation orders Sunday for a small community east of Prescott as firefighters battled the Racetrack Fire.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation “GO” order shortly after 7 p.m. for residents in Cherry in the area of Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads.

Cherry is about 32 miles east of Prescott.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the lightning-caused Racetrack Fire had grown to 500 acres.

Nearby Grapevine Fire places residents on alert

The lightning-caused Grapevine Fire sparked Saturday on Mingus Mountain, about 30 miles northeast of Prescott.

Authorities placed White Horse Ranch residents on “SET” status around 7 p.m. Sunday, indicating the need to be prepared and ready to evacuate immediately.

As of Monday morning, the Grapevine Fire had grown to approximately 400 acres. Outflow winds from nearby thunderstorms pushed the fire to the west, increasing its size from 140 acres on Sunday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Prescott, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and areas along Interstate 17.

