ARIZONA NEWS

SR 87 reopens, town still evacuated as crews battle Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest

Jul 26, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:06 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — State Route 87 reopened in both directions Wednesday morning following a temporary closure due to the Diamond Fire northeast of Phoenix, transportation officials said.

The highway closed around 6 p.m. Tuesday to allow Tonto National Forest and Arizona State Forestry and Fire Management personnel to performing control operations near the fire

Southbound SR 87 was reduced to one lane at milepost 218, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation Wednesday morning.

Evacuation orders issued

Authorities issued evacuation orders for a northeast Maricopa County community Sunday night as firefighters continued to battle the latest Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Management issued a “GO” order around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, indicating imminent danger, for the rural community of Sunflower, which is about 58 miles northeast of Phoenix.

smoke from the Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest crews work to put out the Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest storms, lightning and a sunset as firefighters battle the Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest Firefighters stand as they work to battle the Diamond Fire map showing origin of Diamond Fire in Tonto National Forest map shows area of diamond fire burning in Tonto NF

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Diamond Fire grew to approximately 1,150 acres.

About 10 to 15 people have been evacuated due to the wildfire, according to ABC15.

Mesa Ranger District fire personnel responded to the blaze, which could be seen from State Route 87, around 7 p.m. Saturday. Responding airtankers retreated back to ground due to thunderstorms in the area, which had outflows that aided in the initial growth of the wildfire.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

