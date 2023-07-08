A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted to the city.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the nearly 28 acres last spring for $55.5 million. At the time of the purchase, Kurtz said he wanted to create “a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

According to a site plan submitted in late May for the former amusement park at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, the proposed 2 million-square-foot project will be “The Parque.” The proposed plans will bring an estimated $1 billion of reinvestment into the site, according to the development team for The Parque.

Proposed for The Parque are more than 1,200 residential units through multifamily, condominiums and workforce housing; a 100,000-square-foot office building; more than 30,000 square feet for new restaurants; more than 25,000 square feet for additional retail; a 223-key, five-star branded hotel; and 92,500 square feet for flexible space. Plans also call for a 2-acre, open space “Central Park” in the middle of the development, which is described as the “focal point” of The Parque.

