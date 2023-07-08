Close
5-star hotel, condos and more proposed for redevelopment of former CrackerJax amusement park

Jul 8, 2023, 6:30 AM

An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax...

An artist's rendering of The Parque, which is a proposed mixed-use project at the former CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Nelsen Partners via City of Scottsdale)

(Nelsen Partners via City of Scottsdale)

A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted to the city.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the nearly 28 acres last spring for $55.5 million. At the time of the purchase, Kurtz said he wanted to create “a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

According to a site plan submitted in late May for the former amusement park at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, the proposed 2 million-square-foot project will be “The Parque.” The proposed plans will bring an estimated $1 billion of reinvestment into the site, according to the development team for The Parque.

Proposed for The Parque are more than 1,200 residential units through multifamily, condominiums and workforce housing; a 100,000-square-foot office building; more than 30,000 square feet for new restaurants; more than 25,000 square feet for additional retail; a 223-key, five-star branded hotel; and 92,500 square feet for flexible space. Plans also call for a 2-acre, open space “Central Park” in the middle of the development, which is described as the “focal point” of The Parque.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

