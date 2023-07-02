Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as 4th of July approaches

Jul 1, 2023, 6:00 PM

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

(Pixabay Illustration)

(Pixabay Illustration)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Dangerous heat levels kicked in again Saturday for much of the southern United States as temperatures throughout the weekend were expected to reach a scorching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher in several states.

Excessive heat warnings were in place for Arizona’s largest metro area, where Phoenix and surrounding communities were flirting with highs of 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, Las Vegas got its first taste of triple digits on Friday and forecasters warned that warmer temperatures would be in store all weekend, ranging between 105 F and 120 F (41 C and 49 C) for much of the region. Clark County officials opened cooling centers for residents on Saturday.

Some cities in the southern reaches of New Mexico also were seeing triple digits. While cloud cover from isolated storms might help cool things off in the afternoon, forecasters warned that the storms would bring lightning and erratic gusts but not much rain, leading to elevated fire danger.

RELATED STORIES

Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said a ridge of high pressure that is expanding across the West and Southwest brings with it very warm to hot temperatures starting in California and expanding through the holiday and eventually into the Pacific Northwest by the middle of next week.

“We’re looking at temperatures that will be exceeding 100 degrees, maybe as high as 110 in parts of California and in the desert Southwest through the weekend and maybe even exceeding 100 degrees as it gets toward Portland, Oregon, and into the 90s into Seattle by late next week,” Weiss said.

By midafternoon Saturday, the National Weather Service had issued heat advisories or excessive heat warnings in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

The Weather Service says extreme heat and humidity significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses like heat stroke.

Weiss also said the Carolinas could be hit with intense heat through the Fourth of July.

New Orleans EMS Chief Bill Salmeron said city residents and those in town for the Essence Festival of Culture should drink double the amount of water they usually consume and avoid the sun when possible by wearing a hat and loose fitting or light-colored clothing. Several cooling centers also are open for those who might need to seek relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service in Memphis said large swaths of the mid-South could experience similar heat over the holiday. The heat index — which is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with temperature — was expected to soar to 105 F to 115 F (41 C to 46 C).

Meanwhile, in the upper Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions, Weiss said some areas were under significant wind and hail advisories.

Widespread thunderstorms and hail touched down in the St. Louis region Friday, leaving damage across several communities, KDSK-TV reported. More than 100,000 residents in Missouri and Illinois had utility service knocked out as a result.

In north Mississippi, a similar storm pushed through Panola County early Saturday.

“It moved out of the area pretty quickly though but more could form, bringing with it the potential for hail and damaging winds, later Saturday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix rescue helicopter file photo. (Twitter/Phoenix Fire Dept.)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire airlifts hiker off Camelback Mountain

The Phoenix Fire Department rescued an overheated hiker along the Echo Canyon trail on Camelback Mountain Saturday afternoon.

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer injured, suspect shot in burglary incident

A Phoenix police officer was injured and a suspect shot during a burglary incident Saturday afternoon near 30th and Washington streets.

21 hours ago

Camelback 303...

KTAR.com

Construction begins on 1st phase of Camelback 303 industrial project in Goodyear

Construction on the first phase of Camelback 303, a four million square-foot industrial project, has started in Goodyear.

21 hours ago

(City of Buckeye Facebook Photo)...

KTAR.com

Homebuilder purchases 70-acre lot in Buckeye, plans 271 new houses

Public homebuilder Meritage Homes of Arizona has purchased 70 acres of land in Buckeye and plans to build 271 houses.

21 hours ago

Fire danger...

Associated Press

Forest managers urge revelers in Southwest to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some disagree

U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to not use fireworks this Fourth of July.

21 hours ago

(Twitter Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Glendale

Glendale police are investigating a multiple-vehicle collision near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, which occurred Saturday morning.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

A heat wave is scorching America’s southern half as 4th of July approaches