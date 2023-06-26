1 killed, 1 injured in separate Valley cold cases

This week, we have one victim that was killed and another injured in separate cold cases in the Valley.

Justice is long overdue for 20-year-old Guillermo Guzman.

Guzman was found shot to death at the rear of the Loma Linda Garden apartments near State Route 51 and Thomas Road on Sept. 28, 2004.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said witnesses didn’t actually see the shooting, but they provided some details to assist with the case.

“They saw two different suspects walking near the back-end of that apartment when they heard the shots,” Bower said. “They were seen (getting) into a vehicle which is described as an early ’90s, maroon-colored Honda.”

The car tore out of the complex at a high speed.

“Anybody in the apartments would have heard tires squealing,” Bower said. “They would have heard some kind of commotion — not just gunfire.”

It has almost been two decades, but even the smallest detail could help.

Next, road rage to the extreme.

“This took place on Jan. 17, 2023, just after 2 p.m.” Sgt. Bower said.

“(Two drivers) were traveling westbound on Baseline Road from 32nd Street and emotions get the best of people and they start arguing, they start honking their horns,” Bower said.

“That road rage continued to 20th Street where the vehicle stopped and the suspect started to shoot at the victim, striking the victim.”

The victim could only describe the shooter as a man in his late 20’s or early 30’s and clean shaven, but there are pictures of the guy and his vehicle.

“It’s described as a black Nissan Kicks. It’s a small SUV and it had temporary paper plates at the time,” Bower said.

“What’s very unique about this vehicle is it was missing both front hubcaps and there was significant damage to the rear quarter panel behind the driver’s side.”

