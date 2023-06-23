2 people in extremely critical condition after Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX — Two people were rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in west Phoenix on Thursday night, authorities said.

Crews from Phoenix, Glendale, Tolleson, Sun City and Avondale were dispatched to the scene near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road and started attacking the blaze, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

During the search and rescue process, firefighters found a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing.

They were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, Phoenix Fire said. No updates on their condition have been released.

Phoenix Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire, and the Community Assistance Program was dispatched to support the family.

No other information was immediately available.

