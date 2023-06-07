At least 21 displaced after alley fire spreads to Phoenix homes

PHOENIX — At least 21 people have been displaced following several structure fires Tuesday in Phoenix.

Fire crews responded to the area of 16th Street and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. to reports of an alley fire that was extending into several houses.

When firefighters arrives at the scene, they found several exterior fires that appeared to be driven by high winds, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Two houses and two sheds received extensive damage.

Two people were medically evaluated on scene and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

A crisis team is on the scene assisting the 21 displaced residents with their immediate needs.

Due to an extensive overhaul and after an evaluation of the area, the number may increase, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.