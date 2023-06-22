Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House Democrats elect Rep. Lupe Contreras as minority leader

Jun 22, 2023

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with Avondale Rep. Lupe...

(Rep. Lupe Contreras - Flickr Photo/Gage Skidmore)

PHOENIX — Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership Wednesday, with Avondale Rep. Lupe Contreras taking over the top role.

Contreras, who represents District 22, succeeds Andrés Cano as the minority leader. Cano stepped down to attend graduate school at Harvard.

Contreras has leadership experience in both chambers of the Legislature and was assistant leader under Cano. He is an active member of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials.

Rep. Oscar De Los Santos moves into the assistant minority leader position. De Los Santos is a first-term lawmaker from District 11, which spans the south Phoenix area.

Tempe Rep. Melody Hernandez will retain her Democratic whip position and be joined by Tucson Rep. Nancy Gutierrez in the role.

Republicans hold a 31-29 majority in the Arizona House.

