PHOENIX — Andres Cano, the Arizona House Democratic leader, announced he will step down once the state budget is complete to pursue graduate studies at Harvard.

Cano explained in a video on social media Saturday that he was accepted into the John F. Kennedy School of Government, which he called a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“As I prepare for these next steps, it is my duty to let you know that I’ll soon be stepping down from the Legislature and from my role as the director of the the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund,” Cano said.

Dear family: I’ve been accepted to the Harvard Kennedy School. Once the state budget is complete, I’ll be stepping down from the legislature & the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund to prepare for my next chapter in public service. Thank you for the opportunity to represent our shared values. pic.twitter.com/aq7XTZXtOW — Andrés Cano (@AndresCanoAZ) May 6, 2023

“I want to do more for the people of Arizona and our nation, and I want to be prepared.”

Cano was elected in 2018 and represents Tucson’s District 20 in his third term. In 2022, he was elected as the House minority leader.

The Tucson native plans to resign following the first session of the 56th Legislature, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors will need to elect his successor.

Cano’s departure will continue a shakeup in the state Legislature, as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat previously occupied by expelled Liz Harris on Friday.

