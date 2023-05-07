Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House Democratic Leader Andres Cano to resign, pursue Harvard degree

May 6, 2023, 6:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)...

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Andres Cano, the Arizona House Democratic leader, announced he will step down once the state budget is complete to pursue graduate studies at Harvard.

Cano explained in a video on social media Saturday that he was accepted into the John F. Kennedy School of Government, which he called a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“As I prepare for these next steps, it is my duty to let you know that I’ll soon be stepping down from the Legislature and from my role as the director of the the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund,” Cano said.

RELATED STORIES

“I want to do more for the people of Arizona and our nation, and I want to be prepared.”

Cano was elected in 2018 and represents Tucson’s District 20 in his third term. In 2022, he was elected as the House minority leader.

The Tucson native plans to resign following the first session of the 56th Legislature, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors will need to elect his successor.

Cano’s departure will continue a shakeup in the state Legislature, as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat previously occupied by expelled Liz Harris on Friday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

MCSO recovers body in Mesa lake after man went missing in the water

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered a body submerged in a Mesa lake on Saturday, authorities said.

22 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Young boy dies after drowning in north Valley hotel pool

A young child died after drowning in a hotel pool in north Phoenix on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. 

22 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 lanes reopen in Buckeye following crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye on Saturday evening after a crash, according to traffic officials.

22 hours ago

The City of Phoenix is naming a new transit center, currently being built at Metrocenter, for forme...

KTAR.com

Phoenix names new transit center after longtime council member Thelda Williams

A city of Phoenix transit center being built at Metrocenter will be named after former city council member Thelda Williams.

22 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly stands alongside fellow former astronauts at the United States Astronaut Hall of Fa...

KTAR.com

Mark Kelly inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly was inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Kids among 8 seriously hurt in Chandler highway crash

Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler that involved children on Saturday that shut down part of a highway.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Arizona House Democratic Leader Andres Cano to resign, pursue Harvard degree