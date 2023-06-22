Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces his future plans

Jun 22, 2023, 4:15 AM

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s future is clear five months after his eight-year run on the 9th floor came to an end.

The Republican announced on social media he was set to become the CEO of Citizens For Free Enterprise, which says it “exists to act against threats to economic freedom and to tell the story of free enterprise’s importance in achieving the American Dream.”

Ducey added that he accepted the role because he believes free enterprise is under attack due to bigger government and needless regulation.

“This important cause will be 100% focused on the promotion and preservation of our free enterprise system, galvanizing everyday Americans from all walks of life around the founding principles that has made this the greatest country in the history of mankind,” Ducey said.

RELATED STORIES

Ducey’s transition into the role is natural considering his past.

He served as the CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, growing the ice cream brand to 1,400 locations before moving into the world of politics.

Ducey also worked for Proctor and Gamble before becoming governor.

“It’s that entrepreneurial ethic that ultimately inspired me to run for governor,” Ducey said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gila River Hotels & Casinos held a groundbreaking ceremony for its fourth metro Phoenix venue, Sant...

Brandon Gray

Gila River Resorts and Casinos to celebrate 4th casino opening in Chandler

Gila River Resorts and Casinos is celebrating the opening of its fourth casino in Chandler. 

4 hours ago

(Evolve PR and Marketing Photos)...

Delaney Penn

2 woman-owned small businesses opening at Gilbert development

Two woman-owned small businesses Sophie May Boutique and Sip & Shop A Local Collection are opening this summer at Verde at Cooley Station.

1 day ago

Arizona Supreme Court courtroom seal. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Supreme Court)...

Associated Press

Court rules Arizona ban on per-signature pay for ballot initiatives constitutional

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a law criminalizing per-signature payment is constitutional, possibly complicating efforts for groups trying to get initiatives on the ballot.

1 day ago

(AZing Realty Media Team Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams listing Scottsdale home for $4 million

With Monty Williams no longer the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, it is no surprise he is listing his Scottsdale home.

1 day ago

Bartlett Dam and Bartlett Lake...

Brandon Gray

Forest Service confirms presence of toxic green algae bloom at Bartlett Reservoir Lake

The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors to avoid contact with water after testing algae in Bartlett Reservoir Lake in Tonto National Forest.

1 day ago

File photo of a Tonto National Forest sign. A body found last week in a Tonto National Forest bonfi...

KTAR.com

Body found in Tonto National Forest bonfire pile identified as missing Tempe teen

A body found last week in a Tonto National Forest bonfire pile has been identified as a missing person from Tempe.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces his future plans