Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces his future plans

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s future is clear five months after his eight-year run on the 9th floor came to an end.

The Republican announced on social media he was set to become the CEO of Citizens For Free Enterprise, which says it “exists to act against threats to economic freedom and to tell the story of free enterprise’s importance in achieving the American Dream.”

"So Governor, what's next for you?"



Well, my passion for economic freedom and opportunity is as strong as ever



Ducey added that he accepted the role because he believes free enterprise is under attack due to bigger government and needless regulation.

“This important cause will be 100% focused on the promotion and preservation of our free enterprise system, galvanizing everyday Americans from all walks of life around the founding principles that has made this the greatest country in the history of mankind,” Ducey said.

Ducey’s transition into the role is natural considering his past.

He served as the CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, growing the ice cream brand to 1,400 locations before moving into the world of politics.

Ducey also worked for Proctor and Gamble before becoming governor.

“It’s that entrepreneurial ethic that ultimately inspired me to run for governor,” Ducey said.

