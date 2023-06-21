PHOENIX — I’m very excited about a new podcast I’ve started called “Amazing Arizonans.”

My guests will be a cross section of people from Arizona who have truly amazing stories to tell.

From my rodeo and electrician days to my time in radio and TV, I’ve met some of the best and most interesting people in this state.

Some of the guests include former Phoenix Police officer Jason Schechterle, who was severely burned in his squad car.

Other guests include former superstar DJ W. Steven Martin and former rodeo superstar, WWE wrestler and American Gladiator “Hollywood” Don Yates.

These are just a few of the amazing stories of people right here in Arizona. I’m excited to bring these stories to you in a longer format that allows you to dig deeper and hear some very compelling stories.

My first guest is former Gov. Doug Ducey. You’ll learn how he turned Cold Stone Creamery into an international brand.

We talk about the decisions that were made during the pandemic and the controversy over certifying the 2020 general election. We learned the strategy behind diversifying our economy and bringing more industries to Arizona.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

