ARIZONA NEWS

Homelessness services projects approved by Maricopa Board of Supervisors

Jun 19, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Google Street View)

(Google Street View)

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved last week the use of more than $2 million in funding to support essential homelessness services.

The funding will go to various local organizations that will deliver street outreach, emergency shelter and rapid rehousing services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, according to a press release from The Maricopa County Human Services Department.

The initiatives will offer access to comprehensive wraparound services for participants with the goal of solving issues contributing to homelessness and placement in permanent housing, HDS said in the press release.

The vote brings Maricopa County’s total investment in homelessness services to over $100 million, Clint Hickman, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman said in the press release.

“Maricopa County has been taking significant strides towards resolving the underlying issues contributing to homelessness, preventing homelessness by keeping families housed and building new, affordable permanent housing solutions,” Hickman said.

Here’s a breakdown of how the funds will be allocated:

  • A New Leaf will receive $340,000 for emergency shelter and rapid rehousing services.
  • Central Arizona Shelter Services will receive $137,150 for emergency shelter services.
  • Community Bridges, Inc will receive $861,183 for street outreach, rapid rehousing and emergency shelter services.
  • Native American Connections will receive $137,150 for emergency shelter services.
  • Tempe Community Action Agency will receive $245,760 for rapid rehousing services
  • UMOM will receive $320,000 for Emergency Shelter Services

HSD said the projects will begin July 1 and will be funded until June 30, 2024.

 

 

