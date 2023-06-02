Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona schools chief Horne says growth of school voucher program beneficial to state

Jun 2, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)...

(Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said Thursday he believes the state will be able to handle a continued growth in the state’s school voucher program that critics say is leading to excessive spending and benefitting the wealthy.

A day earlier, Horne announced that Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program participation is projected to reach 100,000 students at a cost of roughly $900 million in 2024, significantly higher than what was initially anticipated.

“Now you have to realize we have 1,100,000 [students] in public and charter schools, so it’s still a relatively small percentage,” Horne told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday. “The growth indicates that some people feel that their children’s needs are not being met.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and others have argued that the shift to more ESA participation is taking vital money away from public school education.

RELATED STORIES

Horne, however, said that families should have a choice.

“If a parent feels that their child’s needs are not being met, they should have a choice to put them someplace where their needs will be met … we want all people to have that choice,” Horne said.

The other main argument from critics is that the program, which was championed by former Gov. Doug Ducey and went into effect in 2022, is set up to benefit the rich.

Horne said 78% of families initially enrolled in the universal voucher program were not in the public school system.

That total has dropped to 49%, according to Horne.

Horne said his office has put out advertisements targeting families in lower economic areas.

“So there’s a definite trend toward people lower on the economic scale,” Horne said. “That is really the intent – to make it available to people on the lower economic scale as rich people already had that choice.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Several freeway closures, including for Broadway Curve project, to slow weekend Valley drivers

Drivers in the Valley are going to have to maneuver around several weekend freeway closures, including one for the ongoing Broadway Curve project.

4 hours ago

(Getty Images, Phoenix Fan Fusion)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for June 2-4

PHOENIX — There’s plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as Phoenix Fan Fusion, baseball games and musical performances. We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. […]

4 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

Oath Keeper from Arizona sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

Edward Vallejo, a U.S. Army veteran from Phoenix, oversaw a “Quick Reaction Force” at a Virginia hotel that was prepared to deploy an arsenal of weapons into Washington if needed, authorities say.

1 day ago

FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigati...

Brandon Gray

Governor Hobbs unveils groundwater model, announces $40M investment in water conservation

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs unveiled a groundwater model and the Arizona Department of Water Resources' latest study the state's conditions.

1 day ago

Desiree Rivas. (Phoenix Police Department)...

Brandon Gray

‘We just want justice’: Family pleads for information on teen’s murder at Phoenix graduation party

The family of Desiree Rivas is asking anyone with information about the shooting that left the cheerleader dead to contact authorities.

1 day ago

Interstate 10 was widened between Verrado Way and State Route 85 in Buckeye, Arizona, as part of an...

Kevin Stone

$82M widening project on Interstate 10 in West Valley nears completion

West Valley drivers have more room to maneuver as an $82 million Interstate 10 widening project nears the finish line.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona schools chief Horne says growth of school voucher program beneficial to state