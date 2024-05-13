Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona voters agree on transportation, family assistance and budget cuts, survey says

May 13, 2024, 4:25 AM

The results of the 2024 Arizona Voters’ Agenda found most people want better planning for future growth and fewer cuts to core services. (File photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona voters want better planning for future growth and are against cuts to core services, according to a new survey.

In fact, 52% of voters across the state don’t think Arizona is prepared for future growth, according to The Center for the Future of Arizona.

Additionally, the vast majority of voters — 90% — agree that the state needs a robust transportation infrastructure system, including freeway investments.

The survey asked voters if they agree it will take “higher levels of planning an preparedness to ensure we have the resources and infrastructure” to support projected population growth.

For reference, Arizona is expected to reach 8 million residents by 2030, CFA said.

In all, 87% of respondents agreed that more planning is necessary.

This accounts for voters of all parties: Republicans, Democrats and independent and those who are unaffiliated.

CFA CEO Sybil Francis said these findings reflect the electorate’s desire for proactive and strategic preparations for the state’s future growth.

“There is a consensus across the political spectrum around topics related to planning and effective spending to support our anticipated growth and maintain a high quality of life,” Francis said in a news release shared with media outlets on Thursday.

Aside from transportation expansion, what else do Arizona voters want?

Overall, the survey found that most voters support expanding childcare assistance as well as transportation across the state.

Of all voters, 77% said Arizona should invest more in providing family help for qualifying families.

They’re also vehemently against cuts to healthcare, public safety and K-12 education — even though cuts to these sectors could balance the state budget.

Furthermore, most Arizona voters want political candidates who are willing to reach across the aisle.

The survey found that 62% prefer political candidates who seek bipartisan solutions over hardliners.

Leaders will have to find innovative and effective solutions to appeal to voters, Francis said.

“The challenges ahead require strong leadership and a willingness among Arizona’s leaders and candidates for office to work across party lines, a priority that aligns with two-thirds of voters who seek such collaboration,” Francis said. “There’s a desire to ensure that growth does not come at the expense of an educated, safe and healthy community. The task is to explore all viable solutions and find ways to fund critical services without compromising Arizona’s long-term growth and quality of life.”

More details about the survey of Arizona voters

The first of two planned agenda surveys ahead of the 2024 election took place on March 4-11. The survey used a random sample of 500 people.

The margin of error is +4.3%, according to CFA.

