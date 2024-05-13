Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tiny miracles await: Phoenix Children’s unveils state-of-the-art NICU at Thomas Campus

May 13, 2024, 4:35 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

New NICU in Phoenix set to open May 15. New NICU in Phoenix set to open May 15. New NICU in Phoenix set to open May 15.

PHOENIX — A new neonatal intensive care unit is set to open at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Thomas Campus on Wednesday, officials said.

The 44,000-square-foot NICU will be located on the 11th floor of the campus located at State Route 51 and Thomas Road.

“The advanced care available at a Level IV NICU improves the chances of survival and reduces the risk of long-term complications for the sickest and most premature babies,” Gregory C. Martin, division chief of neonatology at Phoenix Children’s, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“The new NICU at Phoenix Children’s Hospital — Thomas Campus significantly increases our capacity to care for the area’s most fragile infants. With the growth our community is experiencing, this increase in capacity could not have come at a more important time.”

Here’s everything we know about the new NICU in Phoenix

The new NICU has been designated as Level IV, the highest level, by the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is the sole facility of its kind in the state.

It was designed to facilitate easy access for clinicians to patients and seamless transportation to areas like the operating room, radiology or other sections of the hospital.

The NICU contains 48 private rooms, each with a crib, private bathroom and window. There are also sleeper couches for parents and caregivers.

Patient rooms include facilities for emergency and advanced treatments, located at the infant’s bedside, while a multipurpose room caters to physical, occupational and speech therapy needs.

There is also a family lounge, washer, dryer and sink for patient families to use.

Phoenix Children’s will also provide a Level IIIB NICU at Phoenix Children’s Hospital – East Valley in Gilbert when the hospital opens later this year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Scottsdale....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle in Scottsdale, authorities said.

1 hour ago

What do Arizona voters want ahead of election...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona voters agree on transportation, family assistance and budget cuts, survey says

A new survey from The Center for the Future of Arizona analyzed voters of all political parties. Here's what Arizona voters want.

3 hours ago

The Queen Creek Bridge replacement project will begin construction on May 15. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

US 60 bridge replacement to cause intermittent closures between Superior and Miami

A six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on US 60 east of metro Phoenix will start Thursday.

3 hours ago

Cullum Homes built this model home at Seven Desert Mountain, an exclusive residential golf communit...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Why this north Scottsdale ZIP code surpassed Paradise Valley in household wealth

The north Scottsdale ZIP code of 85262 has the No. 1 spot in household wealth, passing 85253 in Paradise Valley.

4 hours ago

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five-year construction program.

12 hours ago

State route 51 closed...

KTAR.com

Northbound State Route 51 temporarily closed in Phoenix due to crash

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were temporarily closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, transportation officials said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Tiny miracles await: Phoenix Children’s unveils state-of-the-art NICU at Thomas Campus