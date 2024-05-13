PHOENIX — A new neonatal intensive care unit is set to open at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Thomas Campus on Wednesday, officials said.

The 44,000-square-foot NICU will be located on the 11th floor of the campus located at State Route 51 and Thomas Road.

“The advanced care available at a Level IV NICU improves the chances of survival and reduces the risk of long-term complications for the sickest and most premature babies,” Gregory C. Martin, division chief of neonatology at Phoenix Children’s, said in a press release.

“The new NICU at Phoenix Children’s Hospital — Thomas Campus significantly increases our capacity to care for the area’s most fragile infants. With the growth our community is experiencing, this increase in capacity could not have come at a more important time.”

Here’s everything we know about the new NICU in Phoenix

The new NICU has been designated as Level IV, the highest level, by the American Academy of Pediatrics. It is the sole facility of its kind in the state.

It was designed to facilitate easy access for clinicians to patients and seamless transportation to areas like the operating room, radiology or other sections of the hospital.

The NICU contains 48 private rooms, each with a crib, private bathroom and window. There are also sleeper couches for parents and caregivers.

Patient rooms include facilities for emergency and advanced treatments, located at the infant’s bedside, while a multipurpose room caters to physical, occupational and speech therapy needs.

There is also a family lounge, washer, dryer and sink for patient families to use.

Phoenix Children’s will also provide a Level IIIB NICU at Phoenix Children’s Hospital – East Valley in Gilbert when the hospital opens later this year.

