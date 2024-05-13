PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were temporarily closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, transportation officials said.

The closure at 32nd Street went into effect around 7 p.m. but has since been lifted, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 5:20 a.m.

Drivers were advised to expect delays.

There was no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

