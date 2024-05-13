Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound State Route 51 temporarily closed in Phoenix due to crash

May 12, 2024, 7:11 PM | Updated: May 13, 2024, 5:34 am

State route 51 closed...

The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were temporarily closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, transportation officials said. (ADOT camera)

(ADOT camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of State Route 51 were temporarily closed Sunday near the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, transportation officials said.

The closure at 32nd Street went into effect around 7 p.m. but has since been lifted, the Arizona Department of Transportation said around 5:20 a.m.

Drivers were advised to expect delays.

RELATED STORIES

There was no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Children's Screenshot)...

SuElen Rivera

Tiny miracles await: Phoenix Children’s unveils state-of-the-art NICU at Thomas Campus

A new neonatal intensive care unit is set to open at the Phoenix Children's Hospital - Thomas Campus on Wednesday, officials said.

1 hour ago

What do Arizona voters want ahead of election...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona voters agree on transportation, family assistance and budget cuts, survey says

A new survey from The Center for the Future of Arizona analyzed voters of all political parties. Here's what Arizona voters want.

2 hours ago

The Queen Creek Bridge replacement project will begin construction on May 15. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

US 60 bridge replacement to cause intermittent closures between Superior and Miami

A six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on US 60 east of metro Phoenix will start Thursday.

2 hours ago

Cullum Homes built this model home at Seven Desert Mountain, an exclusive residential golf communit...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Why this north Scottsdale ZIP code surpassed Paradise Valley in household wealth

The north Scottsdale ZIP code of 85262 has the No. 1 spot in household wealth, passing 85253 in Paradise Valley.

2 hours ago

A file photo of Interstate 15 in Arizona. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Public hearing set for ADOT’s $7.9B 5-year construction plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a public hearing on its five-year construction program.

10 hours ago

(Mandy Mateos/Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 10-12

From northern lights over Arizona to a jaguar with a unique name, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Northbound State Route 51 temporarily closed in Phoenix due to crash