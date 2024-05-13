PHOENIX — A six-month period of intermittent closures for a bridge replacement project on US 60 east of metro Phoenix will start Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Crews will replace bridges over Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon between Superior and Miami.

When scheduled, closures will occur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. They’re not expected to occur each of those days.

When US 60 is closed, motorists will have to detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman. The detour can add 68 miles with a 10% incline, so ADOT advises drivers to plan around the closures if possible.

Drivers who are traveling to any destination within the closure — between Magma Mine Road and the town of Miami — may enter through the east end of the closure, but no vehicles will be permitted between Superior and Magma Mine Road.

Those driving through the work zone in those instances should expect reduced speed limits and restricted lanes, including a 14-foot vehicle width restriction.

Toward the end of the construction, US 60 will see a multiday closure as the highway is realigned with the new bridgework.

Why is a new Queen Creek Bridge being constructed?

Having opened in 1949, the current Queen Creek Bridge no longer meets the current standards for bridge design, although it is safe enough for travelers in its final year before it is dismantled following completion of the replacement.

The project will cost $44.7 million.

In addition to road closures, construction also necessitates the closure of certain recreational areas, including trails from Magma Avenue in Superior to west of the Claypool Tunnel.

