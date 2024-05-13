For years, perhaps decades, residents of Paradise Valley’s 85253 ZIP code have been the top earners in the Valley. But a new ZIP in town has pushed the elite community into second place.

The north Scottsdale ZIP code of 85262 has the No. 1 spot in household wealth, based on 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the most recent data available.

Scottsdale also has the second-highest growth rate for millionaires, according to the USA Wealth Report 2024 from Henley & Partners, which found that the city had a 102% increase in millionaires between 2013 and 2023. Austin, Texas, had the highest rate at 110%.

This inbound wealth shift is accelerating as more people relocate to Scottsdale from Southern California, Chicago, New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, said J. Andrew Turley, president of Phoenix Valuations, which appraises luxury properties.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.