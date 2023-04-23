Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Edwards opens new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Chandler

Apr 23, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Twitter photo/@markstewart_AZ)...

(Twitter photo/@markstewart_AZ)

(Twitter photo/@markstewart_AZ)

PHOENIX — Edwards celebrated the grand opening of a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chandler on Thursday called the Edwards Chandler Connection.

The new facility is expected to bring approximately 500 new jobs to the area, according to a release.

Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco Group and provides vacuum and abatement services for the global semiconductor industry.

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs and Chandler mayor Kevin Hartke were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I congratulate Edwards for its success and am confident that their innovative work will advance Arizona’s position as a leader in the semiconductor industry worldwide,” Hobbs said in the release.

“Chandler has been a national leader within the semiconductor industry for decades and we are excited to welcome another significant investment from a prominent company like Edwards,” Hartke said in the release.

The facility will provide manufacturing and assembly of equipment for semiconductor fab requirements.

“Built to the highest environmental standards, this new facility will contribute to the safe, productive and sustainable manufacturing of semiconductors in North America, as well as provide exciting career opportunities for the local community,” Geert Follens, president of Atlas Copco Vacuum Technique, said in the release.

The new facility is located on East Germann Road between Gilbert and Cooper roads near the Chandler Airport.

Edwards opens new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Chandler