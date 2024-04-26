PHOENIX — A former deputy public defender for Maricopa County was sentenced to 1½ years on Monday for drug trafficking, authorities said.

Sally Nyemba of Phoenix, 33, previously pleaded guilty in August 2023 to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Here’s what the former public defender/attorney did

Prosecutors said Nyemba negotiated with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent on May 11 and 12, 2020, about purchasing two pounds of methamphetamine for $3,600 and 4,000 M30 pills for $10,000.

The “M30” imprint is commonly associated with 30 milligrams of oxycodone hydrochloride.

Nyemba was arrested on May 12 after she met with the agent and tried to give him $3,600 for the drugs, prosecutors said.

Approximately $14,000 was seized from her vehicle following her arrest.

The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

The DEA’s East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

