Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former deputy public defender for Maricopa County sentenced to 1.5 years for drug trafficking

Apr 25, 2024, 8:00 PM

Sally Nyemba, a former deputy public defender for Maricopa County, was sentenced to 1½ years on Ap...

Sally Nyemba, a former deputy public defender for Maricopa County, was sentenced to 1½ years on April 22, 2024, for drug trafficking. (AP File photos)

(AP File photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A former deputy public defender for Maricopa County was sentenced to 1½ years on Monday for drug trafficking, authorities said.

Sally Nyemba of Phoenix, 33, previously pleaded guilty in August 2023 to attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said.

Here’s what the former public defender/attorney did

Prosecutors said Nyemba negotiated with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent on May 11 and 12, 2020, about purchasing two pounds of methamphetamine for $3,600 and 4,000 M30 pills for $10,000.

The “M30” imprint is commonly associated with 30 milligrams of oxycodone hydrochloride.

RELATED STORIES

Nyemba was arrested on May 12 after she met with the agent and tried to give him $3,600 for the drugs, prosecutors said.

Approximately $14,000 was seized from her vehicle following her arrest.

The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

The DEA’s East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona doctors could soon give patients abortions in California...

Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Arizona doctors provide abortions in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal on Wednesday that could help Arizona doctors give their patients abortions in California.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are there any concerns about the 18 Arizona Republicans who were indicted for election fraud?

Bruce St. James and guest host Barry Markson were joined by former Arizona Congressman Matt Salmon to discuss the election fraud indictments and his concerns. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse...

KTAR.com

Georgia man convicted of child sex crimes in Arizona sentenced to life in prison

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for sexually abusing minors who were family friends, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Cottages at McDowell: New Avondale community has 217 homes...

Serena O'Sullivan

Residential real estate company buys new West Valley build-to-rent community

A real estate company just bought an Avondale community called Cottages at McDowell for $57 million. It has 217 one-and two-bedroom homes.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: State speaker of the house reacts to Arizona grand jury indictment in fake election investigation

State speaker of the house Ben Toma joins Jim Sharpe for this week’s AZ Political podcast and gives his take on Wednesday’s announcement that a state grand jury indicted 18 people accused of taking part in a Republican fake elector scheme in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are people soon to be replaced at work by AI?

With the rapid influx of articial intelligence in our society, Chris & Joe wonder if AI is powerful enough to replace us all. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Ed Cole/KTAR News Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Former deputy public defender for Maricopa County sentenced to 1.5 years for drug trafficking