ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler Public Library opening Book and Board Lounge game space

Apr 19, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Pexels Photo)

BY


PHOENIX — A book and board lounge is coming to the East Valley, giving a new space for avid readers and gaming enthusiasts to enjoy.

The Book and Board Lounge located at the Chandler Public Library near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue will open April 27, according to a press release.

“Whether you’re a novice and never played a game before or an expert level connoisseur, we can guarantee we have something for you,” library Branch Manager Susan Van Horne said in the release. “We have a robust game collection that patrons can use and check out games.”

RELATED STORIES

The lounge will open with a book collection, reading nooks, more than 150 board games, a gaming console and a private game room available to reserve.

Guests will also be able to purchase coffee, soda and snacks, with all proceeds benefitting library programs.

Community members are invited to tour the library and play games following the ribbon cutting ceremony April 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The initial launch of the lounge will operate on limited hours, but library cardholders can expect the space to be on the same operational hours as the library beginning May 1.

“Board games have the incredible power to bring people together,” Rachelle Kuzyk, library manager, said in the release.

“This exciting space reflects our commitments to provide transformative educational experiences to our residents and new ways for our community to connect, have fun and relax.”

Funding for the lounge came from a grant provided by the Friends of Chandler Public Library.

(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

