PHOENIX — Phoenix will host the largest annual semiconductor and microchips conference in the United States starting in 2025 as Arizona has become a major destination for the microelectronics industry.

SEMICON West will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center on a rotating schedule over five years with dates in October 2025, 2027 and 2029. San Francisco will host the event in 2026 and 2028.

“This conference has been held in California for the past 50-plus years,” Senior Vice President of Executive Initiatives at the Arizona Commerce Authority Patrick Ptak told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “When you think of California, you think of Silicon Valley, it has silicon right there in the name.

“Given all the investment and activity happening here in Arizona, they’re going to be moving that conference to Phoenix starting in 2025, and that’s very big news for all of us here.”

Ptak said the conference draws in top semiconductor and microelectronic CEOs from around the world.

The U.S. owns 46% of the Global semiconductor industry market share, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, and President Joe Biden signed into law last year the CHIPS and Science Act to further incentivize homegrown manufacturing.

Under the CHIPS act, Arizona announced in November a $100 million investment for semiconductor infrastructure, workforce and research that will be managed by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

The Grand Canyon State currently hosts 75 semiconductor companies including Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

“This conference brings all those leaders and officials together, and they are all going to be coming to Phoenix, which is great for our economy,” Ptak said. “Hosting big events is always good.

“But it is also symbolic. This event has been held in California … what we are seeing now is kind of a changing of the guard, a handoff away from a legacy destination in California … to Arizona.”

Ptak said Arizona leads the nation in semiconductor investments since 2020 at $60 billion.

Biden visited a TSMC chipmaking plant under construction in December, and the microchips company announced plans to build a second plant in Arizona.

“The recent expansion of the semiconductor industry in Phoenix has been transformative,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release. “We are already benefiting from new jobs, new suppliers, new housing, new educational opportunities and new businesses that are excited to relocate here.

“SEMICON West’s presence will underscore and amplify Phoenix’s commitment to attracting and growing our advanced manufacturing and semiconductor industries.”

