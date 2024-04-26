Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse...

PHOENIX — A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for child sex crimes, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dennis Evan Carraher, 59, abused two children whose family he was friends with, prosecutors said. One of his victims was 7 years old.

A judge sentenced Carraher to spend life in prison for sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

Additionally, a judge sentenced him to serve a consecutive 17 years in prison for molestation of a child under the age of 15.

“I have a zero tolerance for anyone who abuses a child,” County Attorney Dennis McGrane said in a press release. “This life sentence sends a strong message to child molesters that they will be aggressively prosecuted and punished if they victimize children in Yavapai County.”

Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

The younger child eventually reported the abuse, prompting the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, authorities said.

A jury in Yavapai County found Carraher guilty of sexual conduct with a minor under 12 and molestation of a child on March 26, prosecutors said.

McGrane commented on the guilty verdict in an announcement at the time.

“I encourage anyone who believes a child is being abused to contact their local law enforcement agency,” McGrane said. “One phone call might save a child from unspeakable horror.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.