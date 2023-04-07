Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after Peoria dog abuse incident caught on disturbing video

Apr 7, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Jeffrey Wright (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Peoria Police Department Photos)...

Jeffrey Wright (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Peoria Police Department Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Peoria Police Department Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man who allegedly was seen abusing a dog in a disturbing video was arrested in Peoria on Thursday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Wright, 42, was booked on felony animal cruelty charges in connection with the incident at a home near Happy Valley Parkway and 107th Avenue, the Peoria Police Department said.

Animal Control officers responded to the residence last month after a caller reported seeing a man abusing a dog. The caller also told police there was video of the beating.

The video (WARNING: Graphic content) was posted online by police Friday and appears to show the backyard of a home. A man police say is Wright can be seen body-slamming, kicking and kneeling on a medium-sized white dog. The abuse goes on for over two minutes.

Animal Control took the dog for a health check. When it was determined the dog’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, it was returned to the owner, who lived at the house.

RELATED STORIES

The owner initially said the suspect had been visiting at the time of the abuse incident.

But investigators eventually learned that Wright continued living at the house after the dog was returned, police said.

Wright was taken into custody at the home without incident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The dog was then seized because of the relationship between the owner and the suspect, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Pixabay Photos)...

KTAR.com

6 Phoenix jail inmates hospitalized for apparent drug overdoses

Multiple Phoenix jail inmates were hospitalized Friday morning for apparent drug overdoses, authorities said.

14 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Voodoo Doughnuts)...

KTAR.com

Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opening first metro Phoenix location

Popular Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is bringing its sweet treats to metro Phoenix with plans to open a Tempe location.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Danny Davis)...

KTAR.com

Mecum hauls in $56M at Glendale show, Mercedes-Benz Gullwing is top seller

The recent Mecum Auction at State Farm Stadium in Glendale saw 1,266 vehicles sell for $56 million, organizers said.

14 hours ago

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis, backdropped by federal, state and local off...

Associated Press

Tribe, US officials reach deal to save Colorado River water

The $233 million pact with the Gila River Indian Community is part of a broader effort to reduce Colorado River water use.

14 hours ago

(AP Photo/Kent Porter)...

Marcia Hammond

What?! Temperatures to close in on 100 degrees in metro Phoenix next week

Warm weather is going to bust loose in a big way around metro Phoenix next week, with predictions of temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the first time of 2023.

14 hours ago

Aaron Gunches (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry Photo)...

Associated Press

Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

The lawsuit filed by the victim's family alleges that Gov. Katie Hobbs exceeded her authority in refusing to carry out an execution warrant.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Suspect arrested after Peoria dog abuse incident caught on disturbing video