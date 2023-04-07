PHOENIX — A man who allegedly was seen abusing a dog in a disturbing video was arrested in Peoria on Thursday, authorities said.

Jeffrey Wright, 42, was booked on felony animal cruelty charges in connection with the incident at a home near Happy Valley Parkway and 107th Avenue, the Peoria Police Department said.

Animal Control officers responded to the residence last month after a caller reported seeing a man abusing a dog. The caller also told police there was video of the beating.

The video (WARNING: Graphic content) was posted online by police Friday and appears to show the backyard of a home. A man police say is Wright can be seen body-slamming, kicking and kneeling on a medium-sized white dog. The abuse goes on for over two minutes.

Animal Control took the dog for a health check. When it was determined the dog’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, it was returned to the owner, who lived at the house.

The owner initially said the suspect had been visiting at the time of the abuse incident.

But investigators eventually learned that Wright continued living at the house after the dog was returned, police said.

Wright was taken into custody at the home without incident around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The dog was then seized because of the relationship between the owner and the suspect, police said.

