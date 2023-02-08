Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Puppy in Phoenix outsmarts aggressive dogs, finds hiding place in car axle

Feb 8, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Arizona Humane Society Photo) (Arizona Humane Society Photo)

PHOENIX – A puppy being chased by big dogs found a temporary hiding place – a car axle – but now needs a more permanent spot.

The Arizona Humane Society said Wednesday 14-week-old Gracie, a Parson Russell terrier mix, was pulled from a car’s undercarriage in Phoenix a week ago and is ready for adoption.

The animal rescue group said it was called about two dogs chasing a littler one near 24th Street and McDowell Road. Emergency medical technician Dan McGrath arrived and found the 12-pound puppy tucked up in the rear axle.

The terrified pup needed a bit of reassurance and the the lure of food before McGrath was able to coax her out and take her to the animal trauma center.

Aside from a case of shyness, Gracie was declared healthy. After a few days of stray hold protocols, she was spayed and microchipped and “is now ready for her forever home,” the nonprofit said.

She’s available for adoption at the South Mountain campus near 15th Street and Dobbins Road in Phoenix.

AHS medical techs rescued more than 7,400 injured or sick animals in 2022 and overall, nearly 18,000 pets pass through its facilities each year, the group said.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

