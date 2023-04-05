Close
Peoria police seeking suspects in string of vehicle burglaries

Apr 5, 2023, 4:03 PM

PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused in a string of vehicle burglaries last week.

The suspects damaged vehicles and took items from multiple cars outside gyms near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway between 4:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on March 28, police said.

One of the suspects is a woman between the ages of 20 and 29 with dark-colored hair and was wearing a black sweatshirt.

The sweatshirt had a white emblem on the left chest and the woman was also wearing blue sweatpants that had “Los Angeles California” on the left leg.

The other suspect, the driver of their getaway car, was wearing a dark-colored hat and light-colored shirt.

The vehicle police are searching for is a white Mercedes Benz SUV with chrome rims, tinted windows and has a large emblem on the front of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria police at 623-773-5047 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

