4 arrested in beating, shooting of Wendy’s employee in Mesa

PHOENIX — Four people were arrested after a Wendy’s employee was lured outside the restaurant and subsequently shot in Mesa, authorities said.

The suspects took the 21-year-old man outside at about 1:30 p.m. on March 14 and violently beat him before shooting him multiple times in the face, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Michael Kidd, 23, is accused of being the shooter at the fast food joint near Greenfield Road and Main Street.

Kendrick Bessix, 23, Nyjah Durant, 29, and Maurice Miles, 20, were also arrested for their roles in the incident.

All four suspects face charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and other weapon offenses.

No other information was available.

