ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix business owners win homelessness suit, Hobbs’ staffer resigns

Mar 30, 2023, 2:16 PM
(Google Maps Screenshot)
(Google Maps Screenshot)
(Google Maps Screenshot)
Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – If this has been a tough week to stomach the Arizona headlines, here’s a chance to catch up without doom scrolling.

KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup aims to get you all caught up on the biggest headlines from around the state.

Here’s what we covered this week:

Phoenix business owners win lawsuit over homeless encampments downtown

On Monday, an Arizona judge ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the homeless encampment situation in downtown.

Known as “The Zone,” the encampments on Jefferson between Ninth and 13th avenues has plagued businesses in the area.

Now, the order has highlighted issues the city has not addressed, including prostitution and drug use.

The order calls for the city to find a solution and clean up the encampment by July 10.

Hobbs press secretary steps down after controversial tweet

Just one day after a shooter attacked a small, private school in Nashville, Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary, Josselyn Berry resigned after a tweet evoking gun violence.

The tweet included a picture of a woman pointing two guns with the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.”

Less than 24 hours later, Berry resigned from her role and the governor’s office released a statement disavowing the tweet.

KTAR Exclusive: Overdoses inside state prisons

This week, KTAR released an exclusive series detailing an overdose inside state prisons.

KTAR’s Taylor Tasler also sat down with Hobbs and Arizona Department of Correction Rehabilitation and Reentry Director Ryan Thornell to discuss protocols surrounding overdoses in state prisons.

Both leaders shared their hopes and visions for the program.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

