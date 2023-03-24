ARIZONA NEWS
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 24-26
Mar 24, 2023, 4:25 AM
PHOENIX — From sporting events to more wine festival celebrations, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.
Phoenix
- Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Animals After Dark: That’s 70’s Cirque Show
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
- Arizona State Card Show: Spring Training Spectacular
- Day: Each day
- Time: 11 am. to 7 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (100 N. Third St.)
- Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Park)
- Phoenix Vintage Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)
- PhxArt AfterHours
- Day: Each day
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
- An American in Paris
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Cactus Clubhouse
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)
- Dinosaurs in the Desert
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)
Tempe
- Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
- Day: Sunday
- Time: Noon
- Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)
- Annie
- Day: Each day
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Chandler
- 2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals
- Day: Each day
- Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (20000 S. Maricopa Road)
- Master of Illusion — Live!
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Chandler Center for the Performing Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)
- KNIX Barbecue and Beer Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: Noon to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Tumbleweed Park (745 E. Germann Road)
Glendale
- Katt Williams
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Maná
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Glendale Farmers Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)
Scottsdale
- Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening
- Day: Each day
- Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Sacred Spaces Exhibition
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Peoria
- After Dark Cabaret | Escape to Margaritaville
- Day: Friday
- Time: 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Lane)
Fountain Hills
- Fountain Hills Dark Sky Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 13001 N. La Montana Drive
- Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- Day: Each day
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains
Goodyear
- Lakeside Music Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (10300 Estrella Parkway)
- Goodyear Farmer’s Market
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Goodyear Civic Square
Queen Creek
- Shea Homes Good Life Festival
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time; 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 E. Rittenhouse Road)
Surprise
- Bases and Brew Music Fest
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Mark Coronado Park (15960N. Bullard Ave.)
