ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for March 24-26

Mar 24, 2023, 4:25 AM
PHOENIX — From sporting events to more wine festival celebrations, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

  • PhxArt AfterHours
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)
  • An American in Paris
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)
  • Cactus Clubhouse
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)

Tempe

  • Annie
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)

Mesa

Chandler

Glendale 

  • Katt Williams
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
  • Maná
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Scottsdale

  • Immersive Monet
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
  • Sacred Spaces Exhibition
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)

Peoria

Fountain Hills

Goodyear

  • Lakeside Music Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater (10300 Estrella Parkway)

Queen Creek

Surprise

