PHOENIX — From sporting events to more wine festival celebrations, there will be a lot to do around the Valley this weekend.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix.

Phoenix

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Animals After Dark: That’s 70’s Cirque Show Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Arizona State Card Show: Spring Training Spectacular Day: Each day Time: 11 am. to 7 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Convention Center and Venues (100 N. Third St.)



Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival Day: Saturday Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Steele Indian School Park (300 E. Indian School Park)



Phoenix Vintage Market Day: Saturday Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Venue: Uptown Phoenix (1645 E. Missouri St.)



PhxArt AfterHours Day: Each day Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Art Museum (1625 N. Central Ave.)



An American in Paris Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Ave.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Cactus Clubhouse Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Playing with stars: Rotraut at Desert Botanical Garden Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Botanical Garden (1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.)



Dinosaurs in the Desert Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Zoo (455 N. Galvin Parkway)



Tempe

Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche Day: Sunday Time: Noon Venue: Mullet Arena (201 S. Packard Drive)



Annie Day: Each day Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Chandler

2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals Day: Each day Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (20000 S. Maricopa Road)



Master of Illusion — Live! Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center for the Performing Arts (250 N. Arizona Ave.)



KNIX Barbecue and Beer Festival Day: Saturday Time: Noon to 10 p.m. Venue: Tumbleweed Park (745 E. Germann Road)



Glendale

Katt Williams Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)

Maná Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Glendale Farmers Market Day: Sunday Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: Cabela’s (9380 W. Glendale Ave.)



Scottsdale

Museum of Illusions Scottsdale Grand Opening Day: Each day Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Museum of Illusions Scottsdale (9500 E. Via de Ventura)



Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Sacred Spaces Exhibition Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin (12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.)



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Peoria

After Dark Cabaret | Escape to Margaritaville Day: Friday Time: 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Venue: Arizona Broadway Theatre (7701 W. Paradise Lane)



