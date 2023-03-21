Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Holy smokes! Chandler Barbecue and Beer Festival to fire up at Tumbleweed Park

Mar 21, 2023, 9:00 AM
PHOENIX – More than 30 masters of grilling will bring the heat this weekend at the annual Chandler Barbecue and Beer Festival.

The KNIX-sponsored event, in its 14th year, is set to run Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at Tumbleweed Park near Germann and McQueen roads. Activities include live music performances, a kids zone, hot dog and pie-eating contests, a beer garden, a giant TV screen to watch NCAA March Madness basketball games, and line-dancing lessons.

Attendees will hear performances from country singers Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, and Jaty and the Black Stallions.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. General admission is $85; a four-pack of general admissions sells for $306. Children 12 and younger get in for free.

General admission gets you into the park and the concerts, but doesn’t include food or drinks.

VIP access goes for $495 for ages 13 and older and $195 for 12 and younger. That price includes catered barbecue, drinks, shaded areas, restroom suites, a question-and-answer session with main stage artists. Alcoholic beverages will be available to adults, with a limit of eight drinks per person.

A four-pack of VIP tickets goes for $1,782.

Ultra VIP suites are for sale priced at $1,590 for two passes but have room in an exclusive area for 30 people. The suites feature catered meals, a dedicated bar, leather seating, an air-cooled area, parking, a private restroom and pit access to the front of the main stage.

VIP tickets can only be purchased online.

“Arizona’s largest BBQ fest is returning to Chandler to bring good food, good music and good vibes,” David Horen, director of events at Forty8 Live!, said in a press release.

Part of the proceeds from sales will go to Greater Cause Foundation, which supports a variety of organizations, including Children’s Cancer Dream Network, 100 Club of Arizona and Military Assistance Mission.

The National Weather Service forecast sunny and breezy conditions for the day with a high of 71 degrees.

