Dave & Buster’s to open 1st location in Queen Creek in the spring

PHOENIX – A popular family-friendly sports bar and arcade chain is opening its first spot in Queen Creek in the spring.

Dave & Buster’s makes its debut at the Queen Creek Marketplace on May 15, the company said in a press release Thursday.

The 19,000-plus square-foot location near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads features hundreds of arcade games, bowling, a sports bar with a 40-foot HDTV screen, drinks and a menu of wings, burgers, pasta, salads and more.

“We are so excited to expand our presence in Arizona and open our first Dave & Buster’s in Queen Creek,” general manager Steve King said in a press release.

The chain is in hiring mode with 175 slots to fill at the new site. Applications and list of positions are available at Dave & Buster’s website.

It’s the chain’s fourth restaurant/arcade in the Valley. The others are at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix and Tempe Marketplace.

Dave & Busters has 152 restaurants in 41 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

