Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins clinical trials in Phoenix

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company Neuralink is conducting clinical trials for its brain implant device at Barrow Neurological Institute, the medical facility recently announced.

In April, Barrow confirmed it was the site of Neuralink’s PRIME Study in which its first participant, Noland Arbaugh, underwent a successful implant of the company’s brain-computer interface in January. Neuralink’s brain computer interface translates brain signals into commands, allowing people with paralysis to control digital devices via thoughts.

Arbaugh, an Arizona resident and former athlete who was paralyzed after a diving accident, demonstrated the ability to use brain activity to play online chess and move a mouse cursor on a computer screen.

In a blog post, Neuralink called the successful implant of its BCI a significant milestone that could potentially restore autonomy to millions of adults with unmet medical needs, including those with quadriplegia due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or spinal cord injuries.

