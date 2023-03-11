Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Driver killed, passenger injured after crashing in Avondale

Mar 11, 2023, 9:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/ Avondale AZ Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/ Avondale AZ Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A man died and a passenger was injured after a vehicle crashed in Avondale Saturday morning, authorities said.

The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway Road.

The Avondale Police Department is investigating the crash.

There was no additional information at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)...
Associated Press

Hunger could be holding back many children in American schools

When students don’t have enough to eat, it can affect their ability to learn and perform up to their ability.
13 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase

Two 18-year-old men from Arizona were arrested Sunday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement near Tucson, authorities said. 
13 hours ago
(Phoenix Zoo Photo)...
Alex Weiner

Phoenix Zoo welcomes bighorn lamb to Desert Lives Trail

A new addition to the Phoenix Zoo is a desert bighorn lamb named Syrena, who can be seen by visitors along the Desert Lives Trail.
13 hours ago
(Talos Holdings Photo)...
Tom Kuebel

Wellness-based development breaks ground on apartments in Mesa

A new 345-unit multifamily development with a focus on individual wellness broke ground in Mesa on Wednesday.
13 hours ago
(Getty Images)...
Alex Weiner

Arizona Congress members cross party lines to collaborate on bills

Arizona legislators on both sides of the aisle introduced and supported two bills related to hydropower and a potential national park.
2 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Associated Press

Daylight saving time begins in most of US this weekend

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Driver killed, passenger injured after crashing in Avondale