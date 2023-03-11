Driver killed, passenger injured after crashing in Avondale

PHOENIX — A man died and a passenger was injured after a vehicle crashed in Avondale Saturday morning, authorities said.

The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

El Mirage Road is closed south of Broadway Road.

The Avondale Police Department is investigating the crash.

There was no additional information at this time.

