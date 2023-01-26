PHOENIX – A piece of Phoenix history reawakens Friday, when the Egyptian Motor Hotel opens its doors again.

The retro hotel at Grand Avenue near Van Buren Street still features the iconic sign and other touches from its 1950s roots, but it’s been retooled to include modern amenities, such as smart TVs and free Wi-Fi.

The 49-room hotel will also be the first permanent home of popular Valley Mexican street food pop-up Chilte, which starts serving dinner opening night.

“We are ecstatic to open our doors to this retro time capsule reimagined for nomads, locals, foodies, thrill seekers, and everyone in between,” Gene Kornota of Chicago-based developer Rebel Hospitality said in a press release.

“Grand Avenue’s spirit of creativity is a perfect match for the ethos of the Egyptian,” he said.

Adding to the ethos is work from local artists.

Ize and Tato Caraveo created one-of-a-kind murals across the property and creative collective Snoodmen produced the neon installations, according to a hotel spokesperson.

The makeover maintained the V-shaped, open-air design of the original building and added a 250-seat outdoor entertainment venue.

Other outdoor offerings include games – corn hole, foosball and giant Jenga among them – a fire pit and a bar.

Indoors, some guests will find an acoustic guitar in their room.

“We’re so grateful to have resurrected a time capsule of this important Phoenix community,” Kornota said.

