Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

The past is present: Egyptian Motor Hotel in Phoenix resurrected, set to reopen Friday

Jan 26, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 7:26 am
Marcia Hammond's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
(Photo/Gabby Usinger) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Photo/A.A. Berluti) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo) (Egyptian Motor Hotel Photo)

PHOENIX – A piece of Phoenix history reawakens Friday, when the Egyptian Motor Hotel opens its doors again.

The retro hotel at Grand Avenue near Van Buren Street still features the iconic sign and other touches from its 1950s roots, but it’s been retooled to include modern amenities, such as smart TVs and free Wi-Fi.

The 49-room hotel will also be the first permanent home of popular Valley Mexican street food pop-up Chilte, which starts serving dinner opening night.

“We are ecstatic to open our doors to this retro time capsule reimagined for nomads, locals, foodies, thrill seekers, and everyone in between,” Gene Kornota of Chicago-based developer Rebel Hospitality said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Grand Avenue’s spirit of creativity is a perfect match for the ethos of the Egyptian,” he said.

Adding to the ethos is work from local artists.

Ize and Tato Caraveo created one-of-a-kind murals across the property and creative collective Snoodmen produced the neon installations, according to a hotel spokesperson.

The makeover maintained the V-shaped, open-air design of the original building and added a 250-seat outdoor entertainment venue.

Other outdoor offerings include games – corn hole, foosball and giant Jenga among them – a fire pit and a bar.

Indoors, some guests will find an acoustic guitar in their room.

“We’re so grateful to have resurrected a time capsule of this important Phoenix community,” Kornota said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Multiple Arizona chefs, restaurants earn spots as James Beard Awards semifinalists

Arizona chefs and restaurants found a place at the table Wednesday when the James Beard Awards announced semifinalists for 2023.
18 hours ago
Nickelback (Richard Beland Photo)...
KTAR.com

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ Tour to stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix in July

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour will make a stop at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 12.
18 hours ago
(Maricopa County Colleges Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council

Former Valley professor Sian Proctor will advise the Biden administration on maintenance and responsibility for its space present and future.
18 hours ago
(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Gallego announces Senate run, prison reform ramps up

Arizona's News Roundup this week catches you up on Ruben Gallego's announced Senate run, prison reform initiatives and more.
18 hours ago
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes participates in a Martin Luther King Day celebration on Jan. 16...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office.
18 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Street Eats Food Truck Festival)...
KTAR.com

Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale

Arizona's largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
The past is present: Egyptian Motor Hotel in Phoenix resurrected, set to reopen Friday