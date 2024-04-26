Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley drivers should watch out for 2 freeway closures, other restrictions this weekend

Apr 26, 2024, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:31 am

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are seen pouring concrete for a bridge deck as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix drivers need to be on the lookout for two East Valley freeway closures this weekend.

One of the closures, plus multiple other restrictions, are for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Most notably, eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed from Interstate 10, including the ramps, to Mill Avenue in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. In addition, eastbound I-10 will be reduced to three lanes from 40th Street to Baseline Road.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road will be closed at the same time, while the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Other I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project restrictions

Several other restrictions are scheduled this weekend for work on the $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

Both directions of 32nd Street will be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for ramp reconstruction. In addition, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed this weekend, while the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street is out of commission until June.

On top of that, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, and westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes that night from Broadway Road to 48th Street.

What is the Valley’s other freeway closure this weekend?

Further east, the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from US 60 to Guadalupe Road in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at University Drive and both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 will also be closed.

Motorists should consider taking nearby surface streets or the Price frontage road as a detour.

2nd Scottsdale freeway ramp to close for extended time

Meanwhile, a second Loop 101 Pima Freeway ramp will close for an extended time early next week as part of freeway widening project in Scottsdale.

The northbound on-ramp at Cactus Road is scheduled to begin a two-month closure at 1 a.m. Monday.

It joins the northbound on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which was closed April 15 and is expected to reopen in mid-June.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

