PHOENIX — Ground recently broke on a headquarters and manufacturing facility focused on climate control and energy management solutions near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

The new facility for XNRGY Climate Systems is being built at Gateway East located at Ellsworth and Williams Field roads, according to Wespac Construction. The company is the business park’s first tenant.

It will focus on developing innovative and sustainable HVAC and climate control solutions.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with XNRGY Climate Systems,” Wespac Construction project principal Kirk Jonovich said in a press release on Thursday.

“This groundbreaking marks a significant milestone in the development of this innovative airport business park, and we are honored to be part of it.”

Here’s everything we know about the latest East Valley facility

The project will be developed in four phases, with the first phase anticipated to cover 275,000 square feet. Upon completion, the headquarters will total 1,000,000 square feet of sustainable manufacturing space.

XNRGY is expected to bring more than 1,200 jobs to the city.

The site will have connectivity with access to transportation routes such as the Loop 202, State Route 24, as well as connections to Ray, Ellsworth, and Pecos roads.

The project is led by Wespac Construction.

